TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 346.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

