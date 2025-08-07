US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Trading Down 1.1%

SK Telecom stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

