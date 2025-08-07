US Bancorp DE Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.95 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

