McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

McCoy Global Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.0181 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 239.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.02. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.