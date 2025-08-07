GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Trading 4.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.