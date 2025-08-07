American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 78,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

American Lithium Trading Down 5.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.