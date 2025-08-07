Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.65. 33,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.75.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

