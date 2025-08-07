YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Trading 13.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 3,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

YouGov Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.