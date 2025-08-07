Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.73. 18,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 8,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 547.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

