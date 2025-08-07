Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 748,800 shares, anincreaseof54.4% from the June 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
