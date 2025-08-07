Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 700 ($9.35) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.48). Approximately 13,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 116,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716 ($9.56).

Elixirr International Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 720.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 733.90. The company has a market cap of £338.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £486,000 ($649,211.86). 51.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elixirr International

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

