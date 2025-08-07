Service Corporation International’s (SCI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE SCI opened at $79.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $4,295,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 295,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,602,851.44. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Service Corporation International by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

