Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 55.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 112.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

FOX Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

