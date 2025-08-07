Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101,033 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 363,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,744,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,641,000 after buying an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,727,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,055,000 after buying an additional 150,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.58.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

