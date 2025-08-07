Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 3,280 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 28,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,905.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 58,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $58.51 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

