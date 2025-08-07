Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after buying an additional 4,199,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,747,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,847,000 after buying an additional 916,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amcor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,700,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,967,000 after buying an additional 1,886,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amcor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,492,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,556,000 after buying an additional 85,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,335,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,074,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

AMCR opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

