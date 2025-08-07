CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

