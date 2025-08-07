Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.80 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $235.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.89 and a 200 day moving average of $229.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.14 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

