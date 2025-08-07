Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,788,637 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,788,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.