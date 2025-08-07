Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 395 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 96.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,556 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

