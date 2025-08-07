Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8%

REG stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

