F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.8889.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $321.23 on Thursday. F5 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $334.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in F5 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

