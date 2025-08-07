Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.3750.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,479.80. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

