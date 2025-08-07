Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.8333.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,974 shares of company stock valued at $44,658,418. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,068,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,650,000 after buying an additional 298,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

