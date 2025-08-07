Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Set at $80.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) received a $80.50 price target from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,027 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,634,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,894,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

