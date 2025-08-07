JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Neutral

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.87. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $186.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 in the last 90 days. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

