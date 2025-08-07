Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of LSCC opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 379,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

