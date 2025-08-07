Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Now Covered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NYSE GIL opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after buying an additional 1,189,921 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,738,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,378,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,394,000 after buying an additional 1,300,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

