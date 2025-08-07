FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ FBLG opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.74. FibroBiologics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

