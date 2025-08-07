Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Rises By 126.3%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,670,000 shares, agrowthof126.3% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,793,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,793,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $642,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IUSB stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

