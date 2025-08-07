Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $426.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prothena by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Prothena by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.