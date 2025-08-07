Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Performant Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Performant Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Performant Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performant Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Performant Healthcare Stock Performance

PHLT stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Performant Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $596.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.92 million. Performant Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performant Healthcare will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Performant Healthcare

In related news, Director Lisa Im sold 180,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $587,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,592.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Healthcare

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

