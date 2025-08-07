Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Rises By 127.0%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,040,000 shares, anincreaseof127.0% from the June 30th total of 9,710,000 shares. Approximately2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YMM opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on YMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 763,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 358,057 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 9.6% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 781,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 36.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,117 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

