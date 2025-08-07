Rosenblatt Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

NVTS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Long sold 2,955,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,535,914.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,920,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,137,750.51. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 532,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,390,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 234,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,909.49. The trade was a 69.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,084,600 shares of company stock worth $99,761,157. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

