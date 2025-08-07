JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Short Interest Up 129.1% in July

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,070,000 shares, agrowthof129.1% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.