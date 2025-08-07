Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 148,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Muscle Maker Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.