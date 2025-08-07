Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 148,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Muscle Maker Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
