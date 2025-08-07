Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,400 shares, anincreaseof131.0% from the June 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,308,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,659,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,616,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 481,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after buying an additional 62,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 165,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 397,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,958,000 after buying an additional 104,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

