Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PWP. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PWP stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.06 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,316,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 158,957 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $13,586,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

