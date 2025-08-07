Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
Global Beta Smart Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.
