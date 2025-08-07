Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 731,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,153,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.37.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.