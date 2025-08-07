Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

