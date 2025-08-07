Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Willow Biosciences
Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Willow Biosciences
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.