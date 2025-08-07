Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 30,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 889.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.