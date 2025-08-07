Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 30,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 889.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $12,346,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

