DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Down 14% – Time to Sell?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 15,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Further Reading

