Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 151,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 76,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Coppernico Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

