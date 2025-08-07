Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 17.3% – What’s Next?

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) traded down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.39. 59,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 60,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 17.3%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 89.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclerion Therapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.