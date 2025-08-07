Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 17.3% – What’s Next?

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) traded down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.39. 59,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 60,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 17.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 89.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cyclerion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.