Contrasting WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ARKO and WK Kellogg are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARKO and WK Kellogg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKO 0 3 1 1 2.60 WK Kellogg 2 6 0 0 1.75

ARKO currently has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 77.54%. WK Kellogg has a consensus target price of $20.5714, indicating a potential downside of 11.21%. Given ARKO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ARKO is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKO 0.10% 3.23% 0.24% WK Kellogg 2.14% 34.88% 5.81%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ARKO and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ARKO has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WK Kellogg has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARKO and WK Kellogg”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKO $8.73 billion 0.05 $20.84 million $0.03 138.00 WK Kellogg $2.71 billion 0.74 $72.00 million $0.64 36.20

WK Kellogg has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARKO. WK Kellogg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARKO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of ARKO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of ARKO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of WK Kellogg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ARKO pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ARKO pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WK Kellogg pays out 103.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WK Kellogg has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

