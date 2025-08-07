Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 531.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,558,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,986 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC now owns 1,167,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 44,542 shares during the period. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 1,134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

