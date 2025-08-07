Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.7333.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 196.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 2,370,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 332.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 2,241,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
