Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.7333.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBSW opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. Sibanye Gold has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 196.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 2,370,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 332.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 2,241,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.