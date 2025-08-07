CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries
Insider Activity
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL.B stock opened at C$78.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.40. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$64.93 and a 52 week high of C$84.70. The stock has a market cap of C$13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.