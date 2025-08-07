CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Ben Yaacob Lilienthal sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$1,899,700.00. Also, insider Stuart W. Lang sold 38,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.69, for a total value of C$2,877,431.04. Insiders sold a total of 113,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,654 in the last quarter. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL.B stock opened at C$78.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.40. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$64.93 and a 52 week high of C$84.70. The stock has a market cap of C$13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

