Head to Head Review: Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) vs. Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyline Builders Group and Magnera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnera $332.10 million 1.23 -$15.25 million ($11.94) -0.96

Skyline Builders Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Skyline Builders Group and Magnera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyline Builders Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Magnera 0 2 0 0 2.00

Magnera has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.71%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera is more favorable than Skyline Builders Group.

Profitability

This table compares Skyline Builders Group and Magnera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A Magnera -6.06% -10.88% -4.00%

Summary

Magnera beats Skyline Builders Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyline Builders Group

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

